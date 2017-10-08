Tornado warning issued for several counties

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t perfect against Detroit. But he was close to it.More >>
A tornado warning has been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area.More >>
The LandTrust for Central North Carolina would like to announce the recent awarding of a $438,000 grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program to conserve two farms, one in Cabarrus County that is 220 acres and one in Randolph County that is 80 acres.More >>
The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation is pleased to hold its ninth annual Golf Classic on Friday, October 20, 2017, at the Salisbury Country Club.More >>
One man is dead in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
