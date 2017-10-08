Tornado warning issued for several counties - | WBTV Charlotte

Tornado warning issued for several counties

A tornado warning was issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday evening. 

  • Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina
  • Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina
  • Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina
  • Western Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina
  • South central Burke County in western North Carolina

A tornado was confirmed in Caldwell County and southeast of Morganton in Burke County. 

The tornado warning was originally until 5:15 p.m. It was extended until 7 p.m. for some areas. 

