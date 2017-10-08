Tornado possibly touched down in Caldwell County, clean up under - | WBTV Charlotte

Tornado possibly touched down in Caldwell County, clean up underway

A tornado warning was issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday evening. 

  • Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina
  • Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina
  • Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina
  • Western Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina
  • South central Burke County in western North Carolina

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Caldwell County and southeast of Morganton in Burke County. Caldwell County Schools issued a two-hour delay for students Monday. 

According to a spokesperson with Caldwell County Schools, "more than 100 people have been displaced from their homes, due to damage caused by the tornado and/or heavy winds."

The tornado warning was originally until 5:15 p.m. It was extended until 7 p.m. for some areas. 

This was dash cam footage the storm in Caldwell County Sunday. The video is courtesy of John Martin, with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

