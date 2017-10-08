Tornado possibly touched down in Caldwell County, clean up underway

A tornado warning was issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area Sunday evening.

Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina

Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina

Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina

Western Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina

South central Burke County in western North Carolina

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Caldwell County and southeast of Morganton in Burke County. Caldwell County Schools issued a two-hour delay for students Monday.

According to a spokesperson with Caldwell County Schools, "more than 100 people have been displaced from their homes, due to damage caused by the tornado and/or heavy winds."

The tornado warning was originally until 5:15 p.m. It was extended until 7 p.m. for some areas.

#UPDATE: @CatCoEM, the Tornado Warning has been extended until 6:00pm per @NWSGSP. Confirmed Tornado touchdown 15 miles SE of Morganton. pic.twitter.com/6AyLMMUwYU — Metrolina Alerts (@MetrolinaAlerts) October 8, 2017

This was dash cam footage the storm in Caldwell County Sunday. The video is courtesy of John Martin, with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.