NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway updates schedule and security measures for Sunday's race

Hurricane Nate is affecting Charlotte.

The rain we're receiving this weekend is causing NASCAR to delay the Bank of America 500 on Sunday, and it's not the only change that's happening. Security measures will be stronger for the highly anticipated race.

The Bank of America 500 will be a Sunday showdown, bringing in people from all over the nation and 16 countries.

Scott Cooper the Vice President of Communication and Public Relations for Charlotte Motor Speedway says, "These race weekends are comparable to the Superbowl."

With a good chance of rain stemming from Hurricane Nate, NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway -- with the help of a team of meteorologists -- are deciding to move the original race start time up an hour to 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

"Mother Nature definitely is throwing us a curve ball when it comes to this weekend, but we're lucky...the fans are pretty hardy when it comes to [times like] this."

The race start time isn't the only thing that's changing for Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Considering most recent events involving public safety, the racetrack is beefing up its security measures in ways you both can and can not see.

"It's been on my mind all week after what's happened in Vegas, but I think Charlotte has kind of a locked it down so that everyone can be safe," says Ryan Geraghty, who will be attending Sunday's race.

All NASCAR fans are on the same page when it comes to added security, but it's guessing who will be taking a victory lap on Sunday that has fans butting heads.

