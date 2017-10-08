CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One is dead north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

This is Charlotte's 71st homicide of 2017. 

A man was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound, police say. 

The incident occurred in the 9200 block of Trinity Road. It occurred around 6:43 a.m. Sunday morning. 

The scene is under investigation and police are looking for witnesses. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

