Sunday is a First Alert day

Heavy rain west of Charlotte in the foothills and mountains.

Strong winds Sunday night and Monday AM.

Strong thunderstorms are also possible Sunday afternoon and night.

Nate made landfall twice on Saturday as a Category one hurricane. First it rolled across the mouth of the Mississippi, moved back out over the warm water and then made landfall again along the Mississippi coast - both times as a category 1 hurricane.

As of Sunday morning the National Hurricane Center has lowered Nate’s intensity to a strong tropical storm. While weakening the storm will still bring very heavy rainfall and strong winds to the NC mountains and foothills Sunday evening and Sunday night.

In the mountains, winds may gust over 40 mph along the ridge tops. Downed trees and powerlines are a possibility as the storm moves through. Flash flood watches and High Wind Watches have also been issued for the NC mountains from Asheville to Boone.

In terms of rainfall amounts… the heaviest will be west of Charlotte. Many locations in the foothills and mountains may pick up in access of 4 inches of rain. 4” to 7” is possible in some locations.

With strong rotational shear around the center of Nate… isolated tornadoes are also a possibility for foothill and mountain locations. These would typically be short lived and fairly weak but still capable of causing damage. We will monitor the situation closely this afternoon and tonight.

For Charlotte… the center of the storm is far enough west that our rain amounts will be much lower. Still thunderstorms will likely produce some very heavy downpours during Sunday afternoon and evening. Right now model output suggests that Charlotte and the surrounding metro areas could pick up nearly an inch of rain… and rainfall amounts drop off sharply east of the Charlotte metro.

