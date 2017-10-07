Thousands in Charlotte Participate in Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thousands showed up in Uptown Charlotte Saturday wearing their pink to participate in Susan G. Komen's 5K Race for the cure.

The race is the world's largest and most successful fundraising and education event. This type of event take place all over the world.

So far more than $770,000 raised in Charlotte. The goal is $1 million.

75% of that money remains in Charlotte to help fund programs that offer breast health education as well as provide screening and treatment for those who are in need.

More than 1,000 breast cancer survivors were honored at the race Saturday. They ranged from 30 year survivors to less than one year. They remember the day they got the diagnosis.

"It was shocking", Cancer survivor Pam Stewart said. "Nervous, scared."

Stewart has been cancer free for 16 years. She says participating in the race is important. She’s been completing the race for more than 14 years.

"It is very spiritual," she said. "Uplifting - knowing that there are people behind you, cheering for you."

People wore their pink in support of the survivors and to cheer on somebody they know who is fighting the disease.

"It makes me feel happy that I am supporting this cause," Participant Ava Walters said. "I am happy that I am helping people."

Komen research shows one in eight women in the America will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Every 19 seconds somewhere in the world somebody is diagnosed with having breast cancer. Every 13 minutes one woman in America will die because of breast cancer.

Survivors say the race wouldn't be the same without people coming together with one mission to fight cancer.

"Part of a community," Cancer Survivor Robin Holbrook said. "Part of a family - it really does take a community to win the battle."

So far Race for the Cure has raised more than $2 billion to help fund treatment, screening, education, and research.

If interested in donating click here.

