Thousands in Charlotte Participate in Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

One man is dead in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thousands showed up in Uptown Charlotte Saturday wearing their pink to participate in Susan G. Komen's 5K Race for the cure. The race is the world's largest and most successful fundraising and education event. This type of event take place all over the world. So far more than $770,000 raised in Charlotte. The goal is $1 million. 75% of that money remains in Charlotte to help fund programs that offer breast health education as well...
From Haas F1 Team pit notes: For the second time in Haas F1 Team history, drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean delivered a double-points performance as the duo finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Japanese Grand Prix Sunday at Suzuka Circuit.
Hurricane Nate is affecting Charlotte. The rain we're receiving this weekend is causing NASCAR to delay the Bank of America 500 on Sunday, and it's not the only change that's happening. Security measures will be stronger for the highly anticipated race.
The center of Hurricane Nate is approaching the mouth of the Mississippi River. Southern Louisiana is already experiencing tropical storm conditions.
