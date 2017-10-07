One dead after fatal crash on I-77

A single vehicle crash on I-77 near mile marker 66 left one dead, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt when the car ran off the side of the road and struck a tree, SCHP says.

SCHP says the driver was injured and trapped in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers. The crash occurred in Chester County.

The victim's identity has not been released.

