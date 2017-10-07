Nate closing in on the Gulf Coast

The center of Hurricane Nate is approaching the mouth of the Mississippi River. Southern Louisiana is already experiencing tropical storm conditions.

The storm is currently moving very quickly at 23mph. (Compare that to Harvey, who stalled out and didn’t move at all for a few days.) This storm will slow down a bit but fortunately it won’t sit on one place this time. It will move on pretty quickly – but possibly make landfall as a category 2 storm. Nate will come on shore during the next few hours between the Mississippi and Louisiana coast. Then it will bring heavy rain to Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee through the day on Sunday. It should weaken quickly after making landfall.

For us, this means a wet Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times. While the storm itself will remain well to our west, it will make its closest pass and bring the best chance for heavy rain to the WBTV viewing area on Sunday evening. Some rain could still last into Monday also.

