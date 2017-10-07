Wreck on I-85, drivers told to avoid area - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A large wreck on I-85 southbound could involve 15-20 cars, authorities say. 

The wreck occurred near exit 27.

Fatalities are unknown at this time. 

A viewer told WBTV that debris was in every lane, and that "right after the crash, many people jumped out of their cars as far as 10 cars back to run and help perform emergency aid." 

The story will be updated with more details. 

