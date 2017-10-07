Wreck on I-85, drivers told to avoid area

A large wreck on I-85 southbound could involve 15-20 cars, authorities say.More >>
A large wreck on I-85 southbound could involve 15-20 cars, authorities say.More >>
Michael Jordan would like to see Amazon pick Charlotte as its home for its second headquarters.More >>
Michael Jordan would like to see Amazon pick Charlotte as its home for its second headquarters.More >>
A security guard was killed after a fight that occurred between him and a man trying to entering KAM-5 LLC, police say.More >>
A security guard was killed after a fight that occurred between him and a man trying to entering KAM-5 LLC, police say.More >>
One man is wanted after a robbery at a Circle K in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday.More >>
One man is wanted after a robbery at a Circle K in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday.More >>
Burke County Sheriff's responded to a call of a reported stabbing on the 4400 block of Bill Epley Avenue Friday.More >>
Burke County Sheriff's responded to a call of a reported stabbing on the 4400 block of Bill Epley Avenue Friday.More >>