Wreck on I-85, drivers told to avoid area

A large wreck on I-85 southbound could involve 15-20 cars, authorities say.

Traffic Alert MVA 85 SB near Exit 27. Estimated 15-20 vehicles involved. Major delays seek an alternate. This is NOT in our jurisdiction. — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) October 7, 2017

The wreck occurred near exit 27.

Fatalities are unknown at this time.

A viewer told WBTV that debris was in every lane, and that "right after the crash, many people jumped out of their cars as far as 10 cars back to run and help perform emergency aid."

