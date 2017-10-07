Death investigation underway after fight in Mooresville

A security guard was killed after a fight that occurred between him and a man trying to entering KAM-5 LLC, police say.More >>
A security guard was killed after a fight that occurred between him and a man trying to entering KAM-5 LLC, police say.More >>
One man is wanted after a robbery at a Circle K in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday.More >>
One man is wanted after a robbery at a Circle K in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday.More >>
Burke County Sheriff's responded to a call of a reported stabbing on the 4400 block of Bill Epley Avenue Friday.More >>
Burke County Sheriff's responded to a call of a reported stabbing on the 4400 block of Bill Epley Avenue Friday.More >>
Our overnight weather data is trending a little bit slower and a little farther west with Sunday's steady rain.More >>
Our overnight weather data is trending a little bit slower and a little farther west with Sunday's steady rain.More >>
Race for the Cure kicked off in Charlotte Saturday morning. Click through the slideshow to see your pictures that you posted with #KomenCLT!More >>
Race for the Cure kicked off in Charlotte Saturday morning. Click through the slideshow to see your pictures that you posted with #KomenCLT!More >>