Death investigation underway after fight in Mooresville

A security guard was killed after a fight that occurred between him and a man trying to entering KAM-5 LLC, police say.

The victim has been identified as William Glenn Bracken Jr.,51, of King.

Mooresville police say Bracken was trying to restrain the patron when the fight broke out. It occurred around 10:08 p.m. Friday night.

When Mooresville police arrived on the scene, Bracken was unconscious and not breathing.

The investigation is ongoing.

