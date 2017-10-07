Man arrested and charged with murder in Burke County - | WBTV Charlotte

Man arrested and charged with murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Burke County Sheriff's responded to a call of a reported stabbing on the 4400 block of Bill Epley Avenue Friday.

First responders reported to the scene and attempted to treat the victim, Jimmy Ray Causby. Causby was pronounced dead at his residence. 

Gerald Dean Buff was arrested and charged with murder according to deputies. He is being held without bond. 

