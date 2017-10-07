Changes to Sunday forecast? NASCAR fans remain hopeful

Our overnight weather data is trending a little bit slower and a little farther west with Sunday's steady rain. This could be good news for NASCAR fans, but bad news for those hopeful for drenching downpours after our long dry-streak.

Right now it looks like scattered showers are fair game at any point during the day Sunday, and the steady rain will gradually creep closer as the day progresses. Current model data suggests this steadier rain will move into the mountains during the early afternoon (perhaps even sooner) but for several hours there won't be much eastward progression. This means the surest bet for a soggy day Sunday are in the highest elevations.

The radar will finally start to fill in for the Piedmont areas, but it may take as late as the evening or even close to sun-down before that happens and the steadier rain gets to the Speedway.

Now, we know it only takes one shower to wet the track and lead to delays. And that is certainly a possibility during the afternoon hours with that 2 p.m. start time. But, if there is any glimmer of hope for race fans, it is that the heavier and steadier rain may hold off until later in the evening.

We'll continue to watch the forecast closely for you!