Your pictures from Race for the Cure!

Race for the Cure kicked off in Charlotte Saturday morning. Click through the slideshow to see your pictures that you posted with #KomenCLT!More >>
Race for the Cure kicked off in Charlotte Saturday morning. Click through the slideshow to see your pictures that you posted with #KomenCLT!More >>
Police in Salisbury say a woman went through the pockets of a man who had just been shot multiple times, now she has been charged.More >>
Police in Salisbury say a woman went through the pockets of a man who had just been shot multiple times, now she has been charged.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate has been upgraded to a hurricane.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate has been upgraded to a hurricane.More >>
Among those in attendance was Charlotte reverend Sharon Risher, whose mother, Ethel Lance, was one of nine people killed in the Emmanuel AME church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.More >>
Among those in attendance was Charlotte reverend Sharon Risher, whose mother, Ethel Lance, was one of nine people killed in the Emmanuel AME church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.More >>