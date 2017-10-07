Your pictures from Race for the Cure!

A food drive is underway locally to aid the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The food drive is taking place on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury, and will include a major event during Catawba's homecoming game on October 14th. The collection booth will be operated in a partnership with the United Church of Christ and Volunteer Catawba. It will feature face painting and collecting donations. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

