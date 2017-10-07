Woman charged with stealing from shooting victim

Police in Salisbury say a woman went through the pockets of a man who had just been shot multiple times, now she has been charged.

On September 17, Corey Sims was shot several times on N. Green Street. On Thursday, Damion Jermaine Morrow, 39, was charged with attempted murder in the case.

Police say that after Sims was shot, Roneisha Woodruff went through Sims pockets and stole his wallet.

Woodruff was charged with larceny and jailed under $1000 bond.

Sims survived the shooting.

