Tracking Nate: Upgraded to a hurricane - | WBTV Charlotte

Tracking Nate: Upgraded to a hurricane

By Eric Thomas, Meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

11 P.M. UPDATE -

Tropical Storm Nate has been upgraded to a hurricane.

 Location: 22.4N 86.3W

About 95 MI...155 KM WNW of the western tip of Cuba

About 495 MI...795 KM SSE of the mouth of the Mississippi River

Maximum Sustained Winds: 75 MPH...120 KM/H

Present Movement: NNW OR 340 degrees at 22 MPH...35 KM/H

Minimum Central Pressure: 988 MB...29.18 inches

- Meteorologist Eric Thomas

