Gaston Co School District addresses mold scare at Forestview High School

GASTON COUNTY, NC (Bria Bell/WBTV) - Forestview High School is the home of the Jaguars, but some parents and students think it's home of the mold despite what Gaston County School District officials say.

Forestview was hit with a mold problem just weeks before the start of the 2017-2018 school year. According to the district, all fungus was removed. Now there's another issue officials have to clean up, due to the school's draining system that's causing moisture residue on the tile floor of the school.

"We're really dealing with two separate issues that occurred pretty close together, but we're dealing with two separate issues," said Gaston County Schools spokesperson Todd Hagans.

Stained tile within the school building is causing an eyesore for teachers and students alike, with numerous parents publicly sharing their concern.

"It does not look good, but it is stained," Hagans said.

Gaston County school district states there's no health hazard present inside the school, as it has passed an air quality test. Officials believe the air on the inside actually has less of a mold count than if you were to step outside.

Morgan Carnevale, a former student at Forestview, graduated in 2013. She now has a younger brother that attends the school and is skeptical about the school's air quality findings. She says during her time as a Jaguar, the school itself was not clean.

"Just because I went here, I've seen things like locker rooms - things like that. I played sports. I've seen the cleanliness and things like that," says Carnevale.

Cleaning crews will be removing the moisture stains from the school's tile this weekend and will continue until it's all gone.

If parents have concerns about their students and the school they attend, the district asks that they call the school firsthand. They say officials are willing to give them any information they need to know.

