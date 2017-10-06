Sources: CMS student robbed teacher, stole car at gunpoint

Sources say a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) teacher was robbed by at least one CMS student.

The police report states a teacher, who sources tell WBTV works at West Mecklenburg High School, was held at gunpoint and robbed of his iPhone, credit/debit cards, wallet, and car. The report states three suspects were responsible.

Sources said the teacher identified at least one of the suspects as a West Mecklenburg High School student. They say it is the same student who was arrested and charged with stealing another car hours later after the CMS teacher was robbed. That crime happened in West Charlotte in September.

Police charged Gary McLendon with that larceny. His next court date for that crime is October 24.

CMS is now looking into the case involving the teacher. The district wants to know if the system followed protocol when a crime involving a teacher and student happened off campus.

Sources say West Mecklenburg High teachers are concerned nothing was said to them about the alleged crime. They think they should have been told about the incident to help keep them safe.

Sources say the teacher was not hurt.

