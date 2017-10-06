Man stabbed, seriously injured in Burke County

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Burke County Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Mt. Olive Church Road, which is south of Morganton. Officials said the victim suffered very serious injuries.

Authorities said they were speaking with a "person of interest" in the case but did not give further details.

There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.