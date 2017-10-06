93-year-old man sees skydiving video, decides to try it himself

Police are searching for a man involved in a bank robbery Friday afternoon in Catawba County.More >>
Police are searching for a man involved in a bank robbery Friday afternoon in Catawba County.More >>
The incident happened on Mt. Olive Church Road, which is south of Morganton.More >>
The incident happened on Mt. Olive Church Road, which is south of Morganton.More >>
Note- the whole jump is coming in Oasis in about 3 years. It’s only 5 minutes but taking FOREVER to render… so eventually, it’ll get there ;) It’s an adventure some wouldn’t consider even with the prize of youth. We’re willing to bet most wouldn’t dare jump out of an airplane at 93-years-old. But Cy Maulden isn’t “most”. He’s a guy who likes excitement, and that’s just what led him ...More >>
It’s an adventure some wouldn’t consider even with the prize of youth. We’re willing to bet most wouldn’t dare jump out of an airplane at 93-years-old.More >>
A young woman that grew up in Puerto Rico is starting a new life in Charlotte after most of her home was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.More >>
The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on the 11300 block of Chapeclane Road near the intersection with Centerline Drive.More >>
The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on the 11300 block of Chapeclane Road near the intersection with Centerline Drive.More >>