Patient flown to hospital after crash in Steele Creek area

One person was airlifted after being injured in a crash in Charlotte's Steele Creek area Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on the 11300 block of Chapeclane Road near the intersection with Centerline Drive. Medic said one patient was flown to Carolinas Medical Center from the scene with very serious injuries.

The patient's name and condition have not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

