Man wanted in bank robbery in Catawba County

One man is wanted in a bank robbery Friday afternoon in Catawba County.

Hickory Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. at Carter Bank and Trust after a suspect robbed the bank.

The suspect displayed a note after entering the bank and demanded money. Police did not disclose how much money was taken.

The suspect fled on foot wearing a black pull-over top, black pants with red stitching on the back pocket, a white t-shirt, and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information on this case contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.