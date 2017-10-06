Man charged with murder in September homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Friday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in late September.

Reginald Bernard Wilson, 30, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Jonathan Dominique Cauthen, 31.

Cauthen was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Catherine Simmons Avenue just before 3 a.m. on September 28.

Police said at the time witnesses in the area were not been cooperative and officers had few leads. They have not said exactly what evidence led to Wilson being named as a suspect.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.