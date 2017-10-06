CIAA: Golden Bulls Open Southern Division Slate with Trip to Winston-Salem

Golden Bulls Open CIAA Southern Division Slate With Trip to Winston-Salem State



Charlotte, N.C. (Oct. 6, 2017) – The Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls will open the CIAA Southern Division portion of the 2017 football schedule with a trip to the two-time defending CIAA Champion Winston-Salem State Rams on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.



The Golden Bulls (0-5, 0-2 CIAA) are coming off a disappointing 10-7 home loss to Chowan last week. Against the Hawks, JCSU offense struggled, managing only 100 total yards of offense on the day. Junior quarterback Terrance Ervin (Richmond, Va.) passed for only 27 yards on a 4-of-16 outing. Teammate Jachin Watkins (Charlotte, N.C.) led the way for JCSU on the ground, tallying 68 yards on 20 carries. JCSU’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter when Ervin found tight end Randy Wiley (Columbia, S.C.) in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard strike that tied the game at 7-7.



Chowan would add a late field goal and then hold the JCSU offense in check to take the 10-7 win.



Winston-Salem State (3-2, 1-1 CIAA) enters Saturday’s contest after thumping CIAA Northern Division foe Lincoln 48-0. The Rams started with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 95 yards and never looked back, bolting to a 42-0 halftime lead.



The Rams punished the Lions on the ground, grinding out 245 rushing yards, led by Kerrion Moore’s 93 and Farrell Murchinson’s 72. Quarterback Rod Tinsley accounted for two rushing scores and threw for 48 yards on a 7-of-11 outing.









