Congressman Pittenger releases statement, President Trump's birth control mandate

N.C. Congressman Robert Pittenger released this statement Friday on President Trump's ruling to allow employers the option to not cover birth control for women.

"President Obama believed Americans should be forced to violate their religious beliefs to fulfill his liberal agenda. At last, we have a president who upholds the Constitution and stands for religious liberty. As Americans, we have the freedom to live out our faith."

The mandate that was ordered Friday will replace former president Barack Obama's birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

PREVIOUS: 2 million NC women get free birth control coverage. Trump ruling could change that.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.