Kannapolis bridges reopen following culvert replacement project

Two bridges in Rowan County have reopened after being shut down for several months due to crews replacing the culverts.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the bridges on Turkey Road and Shive Road in Kannapolis have opened after the replacement projects detoured traffic for several months over the summer.

Shive Road was closed in June and Turkey Road was closed in July.

"The design of the original bridges were outdated, but now both meet the demands of traffic in the area,” Larry Shaver, who is a senior assistant resident engineer, said.

NCDOT officials said the replacement projects were apart of the department's bridge program "to improve the condition of the state's bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them."

