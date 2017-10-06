Funeral held next week for Virginia Beach, VA. teen found behind north Charlotte church

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fatal wreck occurred just before midnight on Lynwood Drive. The driver of a Kia Sedona was traveling on Lynwood Drive and struck two pedestrians, troopers said.More >>
N.C. Congressman Robert Pittenger released this statement Friday on President Trump's ruling to allow employers the option to not cover birth control for women.More >>
Newly released video of the September police shooting of Rueben Galindo shows the Charlotte man exiting his apartment with his hands raised above his head seconds before officers fatally shot him.More >>
Trump administration’s Friday ruling to allow more employers and insurers to choose not to cover birth control could affect nearly 2 million N.C. women who have health insurance coverage of free birth control.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the bridges on Turkey Road and Shive Road in Kannapolis have opened after the replacement projects detoured traffic for several months over the summer.More >>
