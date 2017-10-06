Funeral held next week for Virginia Beach, VA. teen found behind - | WBTV Charlotte

Funeral held next week for Virginia Beach, VA. teen found behind north Charlotte church

Ashanti Billie (Source: FBI Norfolk, VA via The Charlotte Observer) Ashanti Billie (Source: FBI Norfolk, VA via The Charlotte Observer)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The funeral for 19-year-old Ashanti Billie who was found behind a Charlotte church Sep 29, will be next week.

Billie was a student at the Art Institute of Virginia Beach when she went missing on Sep 18. No further information has been released on a cause of death or how she ended up in North Carolina. 

PREVIOUS:

Powered by Frankly