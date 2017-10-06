Mint Hill group home supervisor accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

A house supervisor at New Place, Inc. in Mint Hill is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in July.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, Reginald Jackson was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian.

Police say the incident reportedly took place at the group home located on Batten Court in Mint Hill on July 6.

No other information was released.

