Protected bicycle lanes are coming to Charlotte – temporarily

Bicyclists will soon have a protected path through uptown Charlotte, with their own lane separated from traffic – at least for a week.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation plans to close one lane to traffic on parts of Fifth and Sixth streets for a week, connecting Little Sugar Creek Greenway to Irwin Creek Greenway. The closure will last from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29.

Charlotte City Council is expected to hear an update on the plan Monday at their dinner briefing. Sustain Charlotte and Charlotte Center City Partners are sponsoring the project, along with the city.

The week-long pilot could be the prelude to more long-term protected bicycle lanes. Such lanes have physical barriers, rather than just painted lines on the road, to separate cars and bicycles. Advocates for bicyclists believe that will encourage people to feel safer while riding, and hope to build a network of such lanes throughout the city.

“The data collected during the pilot will be used to inform future separated bike lane designs throughout Charlotte,” city staff wrote in their description of the project in Monday’s agenda.

You can find more information online at http://www.rocktherideclt.com/.