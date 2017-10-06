When are you most at risk for a Charlotte car crash? Here’s the month, day and hour.

Charlotte had nearly a 10 percent jump in crashes last year.

A new report from the Charlotte Department of Transportation has crunched the data from the city’s 31,000 car crashes and found the months, days and times you are most likely to get into a wreck.

Here are the findings:

Likely month: March and January. Take your pick.

Likely day: Friday

Likely time: 5 p.m., followed closely by 4 p.m.

Worst intersection: Reagan Drive and Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte, followed by East 12th Street and N. Davidson Street intersection, and the East 9th Street and North College Street.

Road condition: There’s an 86 percent chance roads will be dry.

Reason for the crash: You or the other driver were distracted...as in using your cellphone. Other leading causes include speeding and failure to yield right of way. Only 1.5 percent of last year’s wrecks involved alcohol or drug use.

Most likely time of day to get killed in a car crash: noon. If you’re a pedestrian, the most likely time to get hit is 12 a.m.

Most likely reason for getting killed in crash: Leaving the roadway and striking a fixed object....while not wearing a seat belt.