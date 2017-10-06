AIM to be discontinued by year's end - | WBTV Charlotte

AIM to be discontinued by year's end

AOL instant messenger, known to most as AIM, will be discontinued effective December 15.

"AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift," the company said in a statement on its website. "But the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed."

Many took to social media to share their nostalgia using the hashtag #AIMmemories, including old usernames. 

AIM expressed its sorrow in discontinuing, but said "We are more excited than ever to continue building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products for users around the world."

