AIM to be discontinued by year's end

AOL instant messenger, known to most as AIM, will be discontinued effective December 15.

"AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift," the company said in a statement on its website. "But the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed."

Many took to social media to share their nostalgia using the hashtag #AIMmemories, including old usernames.

This is sad!! I connected w so many friends when I was in college. Going to miss #AIM #aimmemories pic.twitter.com/UudeMGhEb2 — Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) October 6, 2017

AIM expressed its sorrow in discontinuing, but said "We are more excited than ever to continue building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products for users around the world."

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

