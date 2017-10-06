Do you really need to schedule auto service for your engine air filter?

Learn everything you need to know about your engine air filter

Here at Toyota of N Charlotte, we see a lot of customers that are a tiny bit nervous when they bring their car in for auto service. Understandable – if you don’t know a lot about what’s going on underneath the hood, it can be intimidating to get maintenance and repairs on your car. You worry that you’re going to be overcharged or given services that you don’t necessarily need, and no one likes that feeling.

How can you be more confident about routine auto service?

The best way to combat that not-so-great feeling? To educate yourself as much as you can! You don’t need to be an auto service expert, but having basic knowledge of what’s going on in your engine bay can allay your fears a little. Our Charlotte Toyota service techs can help, and we’re starting with a pretty essential car part – the engine air filter.

What is it? Basically, the engine air filter keeps dirt, debris, and dust from getting into your car’s engine – it serves as a filter for the air that the engine pulls in when it’s running. If it gets too dirty, it can’t do its job and your car’s performance will suffer. It won’t be able to pull in enough air to function as it should and you’ll definitely notice a difference when you get behind the wheel. That’s why it’s so important to replace the engine air filter on a routine basis – it may sound like a trivial part, but it has a very important role.

When is it time to come to Toyota of N Charlotte for an engine air filter change?

How do you know when to schedule this auto service? Here are some signs that our Charlotte Toyota service techs put together for you:

Every 15,000 miles is a good go-to for changing the engine air filter. Put it on your calendar, or let our service techs remind you when you’re due to bring your car in.

If you feel like your fuel efficiency is dropping, it may be time to have the engine air filter checked. When it doesn’t pull in enough air (because it’s too dirty), you’ll notice a decline in performance – specifically, fuel economy.

If you notice that your car is having trouble starting up – it either takes a few tries to get going, or seems to sputter when it starts – your engine air filter may be blocked up. Your car can’t pull in the air it needs to get going.

If the engine air filter LOOKS dirty – is a dark gray, brown, or black color – that’s a pretty good indicator that it’s time for you to schedule Charlotte auto service for a replacement.

Obviously, your engine air filter is key to an exceptional performance from your vehicle. So next time your tech asks you if you’d like to replace it, you know why, and you’re also able to inspect it yourself to verify.

Want to schedule auto service in Charlotte for this very important part? Call today – we’re open and waiting at (888) 378-1214!

Return Home