MUGSHOTS: Eleven in Lincoln County face 60 drug charges

Several undercover drug operations in Lincoln County have led to the arrest of seven people, Lincoln County police say.

A grand jury handed down the indictments Monday.

The investigations targeted selling, delivery, and possession of opioid pain pills, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. They covered the entire county including Denver, Crouse, Maiden, Vale, Iron Station, and Lincolnton areas.

Narcotics detectives conducted surveillance and undercover operations where various amounts of the drugs were seized.

Four people who were indicted by Lincoln County police have not been found. They are the following:

Colleen Velma Jewell, 38, of Maiden is facing three felony counts each of sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. She is also facing two charges of felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Brandon Keith Maynor, 30, of Lincolnton is facing one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He is also facing charges of one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conway Storm Cook, 25, of Kings Mountain, is facing charges of one felony count of destruction of evidence and one misdemeanor count of possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

Dakota Aaron Duncan, 22, of Gastonia, is facing charges of one felony count each of sell and deliver counterfeit controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver counterfeit controlled substance.

Anyone with information about the four individuals above is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

The seven arrested are the following:

Lester Ray Bradshaw, 55, of Crouse. Bradshaw was charged with 12 felony counts of trafficking opium/heroin including by sale, delivery, possession, and transport. Bradshaw received a $700,000 secured bond.

Eric Dwayne Pack, 39, of Denver. Pack was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He was also charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Pack received an $86,000 secured bond.

Robert William Church, 34, of Lincolnton, was charged with four felony counts each of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine) and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. Church received a $25,000 secured bond.

Derek Jason May, 47, of Maiden, was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. He was also charged with one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Lincoln County police say that May was already in jail for previous meth trafficking charges. He received an additional $20,000 secured bond.

Hannah Marie Dillard, 32, of Denver, was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Dillard received a $25,000 secured bond.

James William Canipe, of Vale, was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Canipe received a $10,000 secured bond.

Robert Eugene Kinsler, 32, of Iron Station, was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Kinsler received a $10,000 secured bond.

