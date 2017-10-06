MUGSHOTS: Eleven in Lincoln County face 60 drug charges

Several undercover drug operations in Lincoln County have led to the arrest of seven people, Lincoln County police say.
A grand jury handed down the indictments Monday.
The investigations targeted selling, delivery, and possession of opioid pain pills, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. They covered the entire county including Denver, Crouse, Maiden, Vale, Iron Station, and Lincolnton areas.
Narcotics detectives conducted surveillance and undercover operations where various amounts of the drugs were seized.
Four people who were indicted by Lincoln County police have not been found. They are the following:
Anyone with information about the four individuals above is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.
The seven arrested are the following:
