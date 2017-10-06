Find a new or used Toyota during the Payment Reduction Event at Toyota of North Charlotte!

Has trying to find a car to fit your needs and budget been a struggle? It can be a challenge to make sure you make the right choice. That’s why our staff at Toyota of North Charlotte is here for you! During the Payment Reduction Event, you’ll be able to ask all the questions you need to find the right Toyota for you. And not only that, you’ll be able to take advantage of the incredible Toyota deals available on new and used Toyota models.

Fantastic Toyota deals at the Payment Reduction Event

Are you in the market for a new Toyota but you aren’t sure if your budget can handle it? Now is the perfect time to come to our dealership in North Charlotte and find the car of your dreams. We have tons of Toyota deals available on some of our favorite Toyota models. These include:

The new 2018 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 8180008) for just $149/month**

Now is the perfect time to be an owner of one of the bestselling cars in the world. The 2018 Toyota Corolla is the perfect combination of reliability and affordability that makes it such a hit among consumers.

The new 2018 Toyota Camry LE (Stk#: 8250071) for just $199/month**

The Toyota Camry is one of the bestselling cars in the United States, and the new 2018 Camry only enhances the features that you love. During this sales event at Toyota of North Charlotte, you’ll be able to get a car with a sporty feel for a price that won’t break the bank.

The new 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 7440452) for just $199/month**

Are you looking for a capable ride that can easily transition from the concrete jungle to your favorite campground? Check out the 2017 Toyota RAV4! This crossover combines all the features you love of a sedan with the performance capabilities of an SUV.

The new 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab (Stk#: 7710135) for just $199/month**

Is it time to upgrade your current ride to something with a little bit more power? The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is the perfect choice to have you prepared for anything. But it’s still small enough to easily maneuver in a city!

Perhaps a new car isn’t quite your speed. During the Payment Reduction Event, the Toyota deals don’t only include our new cars. You can also find special pricing on some of our most popular used North Charlotte cars! These include:

The used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P4626) for only $12,988*

The used 2017 Toyota Camry SE (stk#: P4638) for only $15,988*

The used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE (stk#: P4642) for only $19,988*

Find the perfect car at Toyota of North Charlotte

What are you waiting for? The Toyota deals available during the Payment Reduction Event won’t be here forever. If you’re looking for a reliable new or used Toyota, there’s no time like the present. Visit Toyota of North Charlotte to find the best vehicle that fits your budget! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, which you can reach by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.





New 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 7440452

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,120 due at signing, includes $2,222.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $19,751.50. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 11/22/17.

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710135

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,516 due at signing, includes $3,401.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $24,892.90. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 11/22/17.

New 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 8180008

“Advertised lease” for $149/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $4,418 due at signing, includes $3,570.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $149 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $12,918.75. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $5,364. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 11/22/17.

New 2018 Toyota Camry LE Model (2546) Stock #: 8250071

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,781 due at signing, includes $2,883.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $15,680.70. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 11/22/17.

General Disclosure

All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title, and $698.50 dealer fee (Administrative Fee of $698.50). In order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges an Administrative Fee in the amount of $698.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR programs or S.E.T. cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through November 22, 2017. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA's website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.