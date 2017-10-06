Driver accused of killing skateboarder, injuring bicyclist in Lancaster County

A skateboarder was killed after being struck by a driver in Lancaster County Thursday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before midnight on Lynwood Drive. The driver of a Kia Sedona was traveling on Lynwood Drive and is accused of striking two pedestrians, troopers said.

The driver hit and killed a skateboarder who was in the road, Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the driver also struck a person who was riding a bike. The bicyclist was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with injuries.

The extent of the bicyclist's injuries is unknown.

Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured.

Both pedestrians did not have lights or were wearing reflective gear when the incident occurred, troopers said. It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

No names were released.

