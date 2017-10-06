Driver being sought in Lancaster County hit-and-run

A person was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County Thursday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Evans Drive near Barnett Street.

Troopers said the pedestrian was walking westbound on Evans Drive when the incident occurred. The driver fled from the scene.

The vehicle that is being sought is believed to be a Ford Mustang made between the years of 1994 and 2004. Highway Patrol says the vehicle would have possible damage to the front or right front of the vehicle.

Troopers don't know the color of the vehicle.

The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

If you have any information about this wreck, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

