First Alert Day issued for Sunday, scattered storms possible

High pressure remains in control of the Carolinas for another day or so. That means we will continue to enjoy blue skies, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s to close out the week.

The big concern for the seven day forecast is Tropical Storm Nate. It looks like the storm will strengthen more as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and by the end of the weekend, is expected to be very close to the LA/MS coast as a Category 1 hurricane. After that, the storm will head northeast across Tennessee, just west of the Carolinas on Monday.

What does that mean for us? We can anticipate more clouds and a spike in humidity Saturday, with scattered showers already possible, perhaps even before the afternoon hours. The latest forecast track has shifted westward over the past day. This means there won't be much of a wind threat, but the forecast rainfall totals are holding in the one to two inch range across the greater Charlotte area and Piedmont, and two to four inches in the mountains. Even so, with the extremely dry conditions in place, flooding concerns should be minimal.

We will continue to monitor this storm. We know all too well that things can and will change as we go out in time.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

