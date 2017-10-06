At least one killed in wreck near Monroe - | WBTV Charlotte

At least one killed in wreck near Monroe

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

At least one person was killed in a wreck in Union County Thursday night. 

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the fatal wreck occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Lancaster Highway just south of Monroe. 

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

No names were released.

