Cam Newton: "I sincerely apologize"

It's Friday, October 6. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.

Cam Newton is apologizing after backlash over the comments he made to a Charlotte Observer reporter. He posted a video apology to Facebook and Twitter during last night's Thursday Night Football game. We will air what was said and show you why the reporter Newton insulted had to issue an apology of her own for racist tweets.

We are following the latest developments from Las Vegas. There is another woman officials would like to talk to. She was last seen with him at the Mandalay Bay Casino. WBTV's Kristi O'Connor will also share a Morganton woman's story who was there at the concert, and why this experience impacts her day job as a psychologist.

Neighbors got the chance to voice their thoughts on some road project plans designed to cut down on traffic in Cornelius and Davidson. The plans will force several families to move out of their homes.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is revving up for a busy weekend of racing, but that rain in the forecast could pose a threat to Sunday's Bank of America 500.

WEATHER CHANGES: There's a higher percent chance of rain for the weekend. Timing not great but we need it. Plus Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking Tropical Storm Nate and how that plays a role with our rain chances.

