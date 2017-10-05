BLOG: Pushing survivors in chariots...

Waiting for Thursday Night Football to wrap and our show to start, when an email comes in from a member of our WBTV News #TeamMolly. She's a fighter. She had treatments Monday and is weak, she says, but wants to be at Saturday's walk. She's just not sure she can walk the whole way. Any ideas, she asks?

I instantly called Susan G. Komen Charlotte.They then instantly called Speed For Need.

Never heard of them? I'm just getting familiar with this group as well. They're pushing people "in chariots" at races. Way cool. These guys are doing this through "F3 - Fitness, Fellowship and Faith". All, just because.

Here's a video of them pushing kids at last weekend's The Isabella Santos Foundation 5K.

Within an hour of emailing, our survivor was all fixed up. She's ready to go. Her son will walk alongside her as she's pushed in a chariot.

I love that she wasn't afraid to email and ask for help, and that F3 immediately offered. Then, what made my heart really burst, was the tweet below.

Just got email from Survivor. She'll be at Race bald and lil worried she can't walk whole thing. #KomenCLT found someone to push her. #Love — Molly Grantham WBTV (@MollyGrantham) October 6, 2017

I’m a Survivor and I will push her if need to. We are all in this fight together ???? — Avery Neel (@averyneel) October 6, 2017

I put a little tweet out because it all felt good and right. Something positive to say. And immediately, immediately!, another #TeamMolly member who doesn't know the first survivor, responded.

Read Avery Neel's message. She offered to push her.

"We are all in this fight together."

Humanity. It is always around and tonight that beautiful reminder came, surprisingly, on Twitter. Doesn't get much better than this.

Saturday is coming.

-Molly

