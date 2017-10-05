Four hurt in head-on crash in Morganton

Four people were hurt in a head-on crash in Morganton Thursday morning.

Morganton Public Safety officials say just after 8:30 an older model Chrysler minivan crossed the center line on West Fleming Drive near Asheville Street and went into the path of a Toyota sedan coming from the other direction.

A woman in the Toyota was critically hurt and was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital. The passenger in the car was later taken to Charlotte by ambulance. The driver of the minivan and a passenger were taken to a local hospital.

Officers at the scene said they found an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the minivan as well as what appeared to be drug paraphernalia. A blood draw was ordered to be taken from the driver at the hospital, but tests results had not yet been returned by Thursday afternoon.

Officers say charges are possible involving what was found in the minivan and - depending on the test results - more charges could be filed as well.

No names have been released.

