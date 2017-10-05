I-485 ramp closure next week in east Charlotte

I-485 ramp closure is scheduled for next week in east Charlotte.

The N.C. department of Transportation is expected to shut down the exit and entrance ramps from Rocky River Road Exit 36.

The closure is part of a $5.8 million project to resurface four miles of I-485.

The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday Oct. 8 to 6 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 10. The ramp will close again Tuesday night during the same hours.

Drivers can use the Harrisburg Road Exit 39 and turn left at the ramp to get return to I-485.

