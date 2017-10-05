Thousands expected at country concert in Charlotte less than week after Las Vegas shooting

Morganton Public Safety officials say just after 8:30 an older model Chrysler minivan crossed the center line on West Fleming Drive near Asheville Street and went into the path of a Toyota sedan coming from the other direction.More >>
Morganton Public Safety officials say just after 8:30 an older model Chrysler minivan crossed the center line on West Fleming Drive near Asheville Street and went into the path of a Toyota sedan coming from the other direction.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Because of the magnitude and the plant eventually employing nearly 2,000 people, the department had to make upgrades to ensure it could handle an incident there.More >>
Because of the magnitude and the plant eventually employing nearly 2,000 people, the department had to make upgrades to ensure it could handle an incident there.?More >>
Fall colors are getting close to peak in some sections of the highest elevations in the North Carolina Mountains. It comes at a time when a storm in the Gulf of Mexico appears to be taking aim at the mountains.More >>
Fall colors are getting close to peak in some sections of the highest elevations in the North Carolina Mountains. It comes at a time when a storm in the Gulf of Mexico appears to be taking aim at the mountains.More >>
PNC hires private security officers to work the events.More >>
PNC hires private security officers to work the events.More >>