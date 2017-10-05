Overturned truck on I-485 inner loop near Exit 51 - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A semi-truck wrecked on 485 inner loop near Exit 51A Thursday afternoon.

The truck was loaded with 70,000 pounds of truck parts when the male driver failed to reduce speed, troopers said.

According to troopers, there were not any injuries reported.

It will take several hours to clean up the wreck.

