Tractor-trailer crashes, overturns in Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned in Matthews. 

According to the troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at Interstate 485 and US 74.

One lane on the ramp has been shut down. 

Crews have not said what caused the wreck. 

