Motorcyclist crash, led officers on a chase in Catawba County

A driver has been taken into custody after leading officers on a chase ending in Catawba County Thursday afternoon.

A motorcyclist crashed on Ashwood Street in Maiden, in a field after leading Burke County sheriffs on a chase. The chase continued into Catawba County where he was taken into custody.

Burke County deputies have taken the suspect into custody.

The suspect's name has not been released and it is unclear why the motorcyclist led the deputies on a chase.

