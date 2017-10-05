TRACKING NATE: Tropical Storm moving across Honduras

OCT. 5 5 P.M. UPDATE -

The center of Tropical Storm Nate is moving into eastern Honduras with flooding rains expected over portions of Central America.

Location: 14.9N 84.3W

About 40 miles...65 KM WSW of Puerto Lempira Honduras

About 425 mi...680 KM SSE of Cozumel Mexico

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 mph...65 KM/H

Present Movement: NNW or 330 degrees at 10 mph...17 KM/H

Minimum Central Pressure: 1000 MB...29.53 inches

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

OCT. 5 2 P.M. UPDATE -

The center of Tropical Storm Nate continues to move across northeastern Nicaragua. Flooding rains is expected over portions of Central America.

Location: 14.5N 84.0W

About 50 miles...80 KM NW of Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua

About 50 miles...80 KM SSW of Puerto Lempira Honduras

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 mph...65 KM/H

Present Movement: NW or 325 degrees at 9 mph...15 KM/H

Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 MB...29.56 inches

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

OCT. 5 11 A.M. UPDATE -

The center of Tropical Storm Nate is moving across northeastern Nicaragua Thursday afternoon. Flooding rains are expected over portions of Central America.

Location: 14.3N 83.7W

About 30 miles - 45 KM NW of Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua

About 65 miles - 105 KM S of Puerto Lempira Honduras

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 mph 65 KM/H

Present Movement: NW or 325 degrees at 9 mph 15 KM/H

Minimum Central Pressure: 999 MB 29.50 inches

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

