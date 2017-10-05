TRACKING NATE: Tropical Storm moves across Nicaragua

If it sticks to the current projections, wind and rain are likely in the Carolinas, as the storm takes a northeastern curve into early next week, says the weather service.More >>
If it sticks to the current projections, wind and rain are likely in the Carolinas, as the storm takes a northeastern curve into early next week, says the weather service.More >>
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the bridge over Little Sugar Creek on South Polk Street in Pineville was named the Richard Sheltra Bridge.More >>
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the bridge over Little Sugar Creek on South Polk Street in Pineville was named the Richard Sheltra Bridge.More >>
Lane closures and detours are coming early next week for drivers on I-85 in Cabarrus County, according to NC DOT.More >>
Lane closures and detours are coming early next week for drivers on I-85 in Cabarrus County, according to NC DOT.More >>
Police in Salisbury have issued a warrant for attempted murder for Damion Jermaine Morrow, 39, of Salisbury.More >>
Police in Salisbury have issued a warrant for attempted murder for Damion Jermaine Morrow, 39, of Salisbury.More >>
A Salisbury woman was charged with assault and animal cruelty after an incident at a home in the 900 block of Lincolnton Road on Wednesday night. According to the report, officers responded to an assault call at that address.More >>
A Salisbury woman was charged with assault and animal cruelty after an incident at a home in the 900 block of Lincolnton Road on Wednesday night. According to the report, officers responded to an assault call at that address.More >>