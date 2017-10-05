TRACKING NATE: Tropical Storm continues to move across Nicaragua

2 P.M. UPDATE -

The center of Tropical Storm Nate continues to move across northeastern Nicaragua. Flooding rains is expected over portions of Central America.

Location: 14.5N 84.0W

About 50 miles...80 KM NW of Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua

About 50 miles...80 KM SSW of Puerto Lempira Honduras

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 mph...65 KM/H

Present movement: NW or 325 degrees at 9 mph...15 KM/H

Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 MB...29.56 inches

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

11 A.M. UPDATE -

The center of Tropical Storm Nate is moving across northeastern Nicaragua Thursday afternoon. Flooding rains are expected over portions of Central America.

Location: 14.3N 83.7W

About 30 miles - 45 KM NW of Puerto Cabezas Nicaragua

About 65 miles - 105 KM S of Puerto Lempira Honduras

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 mph 65 KM/H

Present Movement: NW or 325 degrees at 9 mph 15 KM/H

Minimum Central Pressure: 999 MB 29.50 inches

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.