When should the Carolinas worry about Tropical Storm Nate?

The latest projections for Tropical Storm Nate have it headed to the west of North Carolina, into the Tennessee Valley.

But the Carolinas remain a possible target, according to National Weather Service.

If it sticks to the current projections, wind and rain are likely in the Carolinas, as the storm takes a northeastern curve into early next week, says the weather service.

Timelines have the storm off the coast of Louisiana at 2 a.m. Sunday and pushing into northern Alabama by 2 a.m. Monday. It’s at that point that the Carolinas might start to feel wind and rain, including the half of the North Carolina from Raleigh to the mountains.

Nate storm winds are in the 40 mph range, as it sits off the coast of Nicaragua. It remained unclear Thursday if the storm will advanced to hurricane strength. Tropical storm winds fall in the 39 mph to 73 mph category. At 74 mph, Nate would be categorized as a hurricane.

The storm is currently moving northwest at 8 mph, prompting a hurricane watch to be issued for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings have also been issued for parts of the Caribbean coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

