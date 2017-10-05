Pineville bridge named after 20-year-old firefighter killed in the line of duty

A young Richard Sheltra (left) already wearing fireman gear, would grow up to answer that call. (Photo on left provided by family friend. Photo on right courtesy the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department)

A bridge in Pineville has been named after a volunteer firefighter who was killed in the line of duty in late April 2016.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the bridge over Little Sugar Creek on South Polk Street in Pineville was named the Richard Sheltra Bridge.

NCDOT officials said "that appropriate signs will be erected at a suitable time."

Sheltra died while fighting a fire at the Edwin Watts golf store, located at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road. At one point, Sheltra reportedly became lost in the building but was on his way out, according to an audio tape of communications at the scene.

Sheltra was found “in distress” before he was brought out of the building. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, but did not survive. Investigators say lightning started the fire that Sheltra went in to help put out.

Pineville Fire officials said the 20-year-old had been volunteering with the fire department for three years, and was named Rookie of the Year in 2015.

As Sheltra put in his firefighter training hours, Hendrick Honda told WBTV that he was also working part-time for them.

